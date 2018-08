Uruguayan forward Michael Santos poses for photographers during his presentation as new player of First Division's CD Leganes team in Leganes, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

The La Liga side CD Leganes on Friday presented its newest acquisition: Uruguay forward Michael Santos, who signed a one-year loan contract, transferred by fellow Spanish side Malaga.

The 25-year-old striker joined Malaga in 2016 after five years at Uruguay's Atletico River Plate, where he made his debut as a professional soccer player.