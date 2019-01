Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan (C) celebrates with his teammates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a La Liga soccer match against Leganes in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Leganes midfielder Oscar in action during a La Liga soccer match against Eibar in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Leganes forward Youssef En-Nesyri (R) celebrates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during a La Liga match against Eibar in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a brace as Leganes rallied for a 2-2 draw against Eibar here Saturday in La Liga Matchday 21 action.

The teams had been evenly matched in their past 14 meetings, only one of which was decided by more than a one-goal margin, and that trend continued at Butarque Stadium, located on the outskirts of Madrid.