Celta Vigo head coach Juan Carlos Unzue reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and Celta Vigo at Butarque Municipal Stadium in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain, 14 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Leganes' Diego Rico (L) in action against Celta Vigo's Daniel Wass (R) during a La Liga soccer match between Leganes and Celta Vigo at Butarque Municipal Stadium in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain, 14 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Leganes' Ruben Perez (L) and Celta Vigo's Pione Sisto (C) in action during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at Butarque Municipal Stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, 14 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ JAVIER LIZON

Leganes' Ruben Perez (L) and Celta Vigo's Pione Sisto (C) in action during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at Butarque Municipal Stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, 14 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

A second-half goal by Miguel Angel Guerrero lifted Leganes to a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in Spanish-league action here Saturday.

The Celts came to Butarque Stadium outside Madrid with an eye on continuing their quest for a berth in next season's Europa League, but instead they slogged their way through another poor road performance, having lost four matches and played to one draw in their past five away contests.