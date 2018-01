Leganes's Miguel Angel Guerrero (R) celebrates after scoring against RCD Espanyol during the Spanish Primera Division match at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Leganes's Nordin Amrabat (2-R) fights for the ball with RCD Espanyol's Marc Navarro (R) and David Lopez (2-L) during the Spanish Primera Division match at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Leganes players celebrate after teammate Nordin Amrabat (not in photo) scored against RCD Espanyol during the Spanish Primera Division match at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Leganes on Sunday earned a 3-2 home win over Espanyol in the 21st round of La Liga, thanks to two own goals from the same player on the visiting team: Mario Hermoso.

Hermoso pulled off a hat trick after first scoring the two goals in his own net, then attempted to atone by making one in the opponent's net as well, but to no avail.