Legendary Panamanian boxer Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran, who inspired generations of his countrymen with his feats in the ring from 1968 to 2001, speaks during an interview with EFE on May 14, 2019, in Panama City, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Legendary Panamanian boxer Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran, who inspired generations of his countrymen with his feats in the ring from 1968 to 2001, praised a new documentary about his life in an interview with EFE, saying that he felt like Harry Potter because his life had enough material for a series of "10, 20 movies."

The 67-year-old retired pugilist discussed "I Am Duran," a documentary by British filmmaker Mat Hodgson that looks at his career with political and economic events in Panama as the backdrop and commentary by movie stars such as Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone, both of whom have played boxers on the big screen, and legendary fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Mike Tyson.