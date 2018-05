View of a picture of Sylvester Stallone next to Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran at the Stone Sports Café, in Panama City, Panama, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

View of the Stone Sports Café during its opening, in Panama City, Panama, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Legendary boxer Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran during the opening of the Stone Sports Café, in Panama City, Panama, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Legendary boxer Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran has opened the Stone Sports Cafe in Panama City, seeking eventually to turn it into a franchise

"We waited almost three years to find the right place, but now we are here to serve people who want good food and would like to have a conversation with me," the 66-year-old former world champion said Tuesday.