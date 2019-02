Brazilian soccer player champion Marta in a press conference for the best player of the FIFA in 2011 in Zurich, Suiza Jan. 9, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Steffen Schmidt

Brazilian women's soccer star Marta, crowned six times by FIFA as the best women's player in the world, said Tuesday via social media that she was planning to dedicate this year to spending time with her family.

"I am telling you all an important decision: this year, I will dedicate myself to my family. After all, family always comes first. Thank you for always supporting me," the Brazilian athlete said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.