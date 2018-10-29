A man waters the plants outside the King Power duty-free outlets at the King Power headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A journalist stands outside the King Power duty-free outlets at the King Power headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Sports personalities, politicians and members of the United Kingdom's royal family paid tribute Monday to the Thai billionaire owner of English Leicester City who died alongside four others when a helicopter he was traveling in crashed just outside the club's King Power stadium shortly after take off.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the 61-year-old owner of King Power International Group, a leading travel retail company in Thailand, his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, staff members Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare and pilot Eric Swaffer were all killed in the tragic accident on Saturday after Leicester's 1-1 draw to West Ham.