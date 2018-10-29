Flowers and messages of condolence are seen outside the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, 28 October 2018. A helicopter carrying Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed and burst into flames outside King Power Stadium in Leicester on 27 October 2018 after the Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and West Ham United. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Players of the Fox Hunt Football Academy from Chaiyaphum in Thailand arrive to pay their respects outside the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, 28 October 2018. A helicopter carrying Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed and burst into flames outside King Power Stadium in Leicester on 27 October 2018 after the Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and West Ham United. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

British soccer club Leicester City on Sunday confirmed the deaths of team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people in a helicopter crash on the weekend.

"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived," said the club in a statement.