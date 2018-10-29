British soccer club Leicester City on Sunday confirmed the deaths of team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people in a helicopter crash on the weekend.
"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived," said the club in a statement.