A handout photo made available by King Power shows Leicester City soccer club's Director of football Jon Rudkin laying garland flowers to pay respect during the club's late Thai Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha funeral rite at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA/KING POWER HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by King Power shows Leicester City's manager Claude Puel (L) and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) attending a funeral rite of the club's late Thai Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA/KING POWER HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by King Power shows Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (Back C), son of Leicester City's late Thai Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, posing for a group photo with Leicester City soccer players during a funeral rite at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA/KING POWER HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Leicester City squad as well as members of staff on Sunday attended funeral rites in Bangkok for chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, whose death in a helicopter crash stunned the Premier League club.

Jamie Vardy, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and club captain Wes Morgan were among the players who took a 12-hour flight to attend a prayer ceremony in a Bangkok temple.