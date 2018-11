Fans react during the two minute silence held for Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester and Burnley at the The King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

The United Kingdom's authority responsible for investigating a helicopter crash in which Leicester City FC's owner and four others died said Wednesday that the helicopter had failed to respond to the pilot's commands.

On Oct. 27, the owner of the soccer club Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the four others perished in a crash moments after the helicopter in question took off from King Power Stadium in Leicester, where the Foxes had just played West Ham to a 1-1 draw.