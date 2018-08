Algeria's Islam Slimani (up) during the International Friendly soccer match between Portugal and Algeria at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, on June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Leicester City's Algerian forward, Islam Slimani, has been transferred on a season-long loan to the Turkish Super League side Fenerbahçe, the English Premier League club announced on its Web site on Sunday.

The 30-year-old striker had joined the Foxes in the summer of 2016 on a transfer from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon for 30 million pounds ($38.31 million), becoming the most expensive player in Leicester's history.