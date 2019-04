Leicester's Jamie Vardy in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Burnley at the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER

England forward Jamie Vardy led Leicester City to a 3-0 win over Arsenal, who went down to their third defeat in a row, dealing a blow on Sunday to their hopes for a UEFA Champions League berth next season.

The Gunners led by coach Unai Emery played with a 10-man squad for nearly one hour as Ainsley Maitland-Niles was shown a second yellow card in the 36th minute.