Burnley's Chris Wood (l.) is seen in action against Leicester's Jonny Evans (r.) during the English Premier League soccer match that ended in a 0-0 tie at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Photos of the late Leicester soccer club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha hang outside King Power Stadium the day of the English Premier League soccer match pitting Leicester against Burnley that ended in a 0-0 tie on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Fans observe a two-minute silence in honor of the late owner of the Leicester soccer team, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, during the English Premier League soccer match pitting Leicester against Burnley that ended in a 0-0 tie at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Leicester was unable to score a victory Saturday in honor of the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, owner of the English soccer team who died two weeks ago in a helicopter crash as he was leaving King Power Stadium. Today his team fought to a 0-0 tie with Burnley.

The result was due on one side to the outstanding work of visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart, who blocked and deflected all the very promising shots at goal by the locals.