Players of Leinster Rugby (R) celebrate after winning the Rugby Champions Cup final match between Leinster Rugby and Racing 92 at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Racing 92's Yanick Nyanga (R) in action against Leinster's Jordi Murphy (L) during the European Rugby Champions Cup final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Players for Irish rugby union club Leinster celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby Champions Cup final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Ireland's Leinster prevailed 15-12 here Saturday over French club Racing 92 in the final of the Champions Cup, Europe's top-tier rugby union club competition.

The final was played at a nearly packed San Mames Stadium in front of 52,000 spectators.