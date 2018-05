Racing 92 players attend a training session at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

View of the European Rugby Champions Cup trophy is seen at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Racing 92 players attend a training session at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Leinster, Racing 92 gear up for European Rugby Champions Cup final in Bilbao

Ireland's Leinster rugby club and French side Racing 92 packed in some final training on Friday ahead of their European Champions Cup final in Bilbao, Spain.

Around 53,000 people are expected to attend the game on Saturday which will play out at the San Mames stadium in the Basque city.