Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin (L) in action against Viktoria's Steffen Lang (R) during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between Viktoria Cologne and RB Leipzig in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Viktoria's Timm Golley (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between Viktoria Cologne and RB Leipzig in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen reacts as he scores the 1-1 equalizer during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between Viktoria Cologne and RB Leipzig in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

RB Leipzig on Sunday advanced to the German Cup second round, after a hard-fought 3-1 away win over fourth-tier FC Viktoria Koln at Sportpark Hohenberg stadium.

Viktoria Koln's German forward Timm Golley opened the scoring in the 39th minute, and the home team managed to hold the lead throughout the first half, putting the Bundesliga side under pressure.