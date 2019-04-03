Hamburg's Lewis Holtby (R) celebrates the second goal during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between SC Paderborn and Hamburger SV in Paderborn, Germany, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Hamburg's Bakery Jatta (L) in action with Paderborn's Mohamed Draeger during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between SC Paderborn and Hamburger HSV in Paderborn, Germany, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Fredrik Jensen of Augsburg reacts after the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig in Augsburg, Germany, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Daniel Baier (L) of Augsburg in action against Yussuf Poulsen of Leipzig during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig in Augsburg, Germany, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Kevin Danso of Augsburg (L) and Timo Werner of Leipzig in action during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig in Augsburg, Germany, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLAND WITTEK

Philipp Max of Augsburg in action during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig in Augsburg, Germany, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

RB Leipzig and Hamburger SV sealed their places in the German Cup semi-finals on Tuesday after beating Augsburg, in extra time, and Paderborn respectively.

Ralf Rangnick's charges won in the WWK Arena in Augsburg 1-2 thanks to a penalty from Marcel Halstenberg in the last minute of extra time. Earlier, German national team striker Timo Werner set the match on track with a 74th-minute goal but Augsburg's Icelandic striker Alfred Finnbogason, formerly of Real Sociedad, scored an equalizer in the 94th minute and forced extra time for the hosts.