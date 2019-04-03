RB Leipzig and Hamburger SV sealed their places in the German Cup semi-finals on Tuesday after beating Augsburg, in extra time, and Paderborn respectively.
Ralf Rangnick's charges won in the WWK Arena in Augsburg 1-2 thanks to a penalty from Marcel Halstenberg in the last minute of extra time. Earlier, German national team striker Timo Werner set the match on track with a 74th-minute goal but Augsburg's Icelandic striker Alfred Finnbogason, formerly of Real Sociedad, scored an equalizer in the 94th minute and forced extra time for the hosts.