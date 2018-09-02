Dusseldorf's Matthias Zimmermann celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin (C) celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Sept. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

RB Leipzig played to a 1-1 home draw on Sunday against recently-promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The draw gives both clubs their first point in the Bundesliga league table this season, after having lost their German league openers.