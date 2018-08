Zorya Luhansk's Rafael Ratao (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against RB Leipzig during the second leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 30, in Leipzig, Germany. EFE-EPA/Hayoung Jeon

RB Leipzig's Matheus Cunha (in white) battles three Zorya Luhansk players for the ball during the second leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 30, in Leipzig, Germany. EFE-EPA/ Hayoung Jeon

RB Leipzig players salute their fans after defeating Zorya Luhansk to qualify for the Europa League on Thursday, Aug. 30, in Leipzig, Germany. EFE-EPA/ Hayoung Jeon

Emil Forsberg converted a penalty in the 90th minute here Thursday to lead RB Leipzig 3-2 over Zorya Luhansk and secure a berth for the German club in the 2018-2019 Europa League.

The sides started the night on equal terms after drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Ukraine.