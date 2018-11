Leipzig players celebrate the second goal during the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen (R) celebrates with teammate Lukas Klostermann after scoring the 3-0 lead during the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

Leipzig thrashed visiting Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 on Sunday in Bundesliga Matchday 11 action, with a brace from Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen.

After its sixth win of the season, Leipzig climbed to the third spot in the German league standings with 22 points, and has a two-point lead over reigning champion Bayern Munich, which moved down to fourth.