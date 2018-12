Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz celebrates after giving his team a 3-1 lead during a Bundesliga match against Hertha BSC in Leverkusen, Germany, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates his team's victory in a Bundesliga soccer match against Werder Bremen in Leipzig, Germany, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig's Bruma (R) scores against Werder Bremen during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Leipzig, Germany, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig sealed a late 3-2 win over Werder Bremen Saturday in Matchday 17 action in the Bundesliga, coming away with three points despite having squandered a 2-0 first-half lead.

Defender Lukas Klostermann got Leipzig on the scoreboard 22 minutes into the first half when he received a pass at around midfield, approached the area amid a trio of defenders and fired a shot into the roof of the goal past Czech net minder Jiri Pavlenka.