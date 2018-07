Atletico Madrid's new midfielder Thomas Lemar poses upon his arrival at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, in Madrid, Spain, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Atletico Madrid's new midfielder Thomas Lemar (C) arrives at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, in Madrid, Spain, July 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO VILLAR

Atletico Madrid's new midfielder, Thomas Lemar, of France on Thursday said that his countrymen Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez convinced him to join the La Liga club.

Lemar, who took part in France's successful 2018 World Cup campaign, will join Atletico from Monaco, where he spent the last three years.