Atletico de Madrid's forward Diego Costa attends the team's training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico de Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone, attends the team's training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico de Madrid's players (L to R) 'Koke' Resurrecion, Alvaro Morata, Victor Mollejo and Thomas Partey attend the team's training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico de Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (C) attends the team's training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico de Madrid players attend the team's training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

France forward Thomas Lemar returned Tuesday to training with his Atletico Madrid teammates, after missing three matches due to injury.

Lemar would be the likely substitute for his suspended countryman Antoine Griezmann in the starting line-up against Eibar in the La Liga contest on Saturday.