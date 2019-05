Barcelona’s French defender Clément Lenglet (L) celebrates with Ivan Rakitic of Croatia during a La Liga match against Real Sociedad held at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Andreu Dalmau

France defender Clement Lenglet was named Tuesday to the France national soccer squad for the first time by coach Didier Deschamps, ahead of a friendly against Bolivia and the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Barcelona's 23-year-old player has been a regular starter this season, making the most of the injury of his compatriot Samuel Umtiti, who also made the France squad.