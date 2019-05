Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (C) shoots during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff game five between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, May 23, 2019. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (L) and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (R) battle for a loose ball with Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (C) during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff game five between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (L) battles for a rebound with Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R) during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff game five between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, May 23, 2019. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points as the Toronto Raptors won Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals 105-99 on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

The victory means the Raptors now have the chance to book their place in the NBA Finals – where reigning champions Golden State Warriors await – in Game 6 in Toronto on Saturday.