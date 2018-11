Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam of Cameroon (L) passes off as Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica of Serbia (C) and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield of the Bahamas (R) defend during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in action against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (L) in action against Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and made 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings 105-114 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Serge Ibaka also posted a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, as the visiting Raptors went 11-1 to maintain their excellent start to the season.