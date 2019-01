Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (top) throws to the basket against the Toronto Raptors in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan 01 2019. EFE/ WARREN TODA

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (L) looks to charge between Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (R) and forward Royce O'Neale (R-rear) in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan 01 2019. EFE/ WARREN TODA

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (front) charges past Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan 01 2019. EFE/ WARREN TODA

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (L) controls the ball in front of Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan 01 2019. EFE/ WARREN TODA

Small forward Kawhi Leonard started 2019 on a promising note, scoring a career-best 45 points for the Toronto Raptors as they defeated Utah Jazz 122-116 on Tuesday.

The Raptors now have a 28-11 record, putting them second in the Eastern Conference, behind Milwaukee Bucks who defeated Detroit Pistons 121-98.