Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard (R) drives against Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green (L) during the NBA Finals game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Jun. 5, 2019.

Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry (L) goes for a lose ball against Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (R) during the NBA Finals game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Jun. 5, 2019.

Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard (C) passes the ball during the NBA Finals game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Jun. 5, 2019.

Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard (L) takes a shot during the NBA Finals game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Jun. 5, 2019.

Forward Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to lead the attack for the Toronto Raptors, who blew out injury-hit Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Game 3 of the NBA finals at the Oracle Arena on Wednesday and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Leonard also had seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in a typically dominant all-round performance.