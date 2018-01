Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa celebrates after scoring during an English Premier League soccer match at The King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, Apr .17, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/TIM KEETON

Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa on Monday completed his signing to English side Brighton & Hove Albion through the end of season in a loan agreement with his current side Leicester City, three and a half years after leaving Brighton.

The 31-year-old heads back to the Seagulls for just over nine million euros (about $11 million).