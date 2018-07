Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after France took a 3-2 lead during the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match played on June 30, 2018, in Kazan, Russia. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Argentine Soccer Federation (AFA) president Claudio Tapia called on fans Tuesday to give superstar FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi some time to come to a decision about his future with the national team.

"We have a lot of confidence in him. We have to leave him alone, let him get himself together, let him start his tournament in Spain and next year ... we'll see," Tapia told Radio Mitre.