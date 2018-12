Levante UD's Enmanuelle Boateng (L) in action against CD Lugo's Bernardo Cruz (R) during a Spanish King's Cup round of 32 soccer match between Levante UD and Lugo at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kai Forsterling

Levante UD's Raphael (L) celebrates a goal during a Spanish King's Cup round of 32 soccer match between Levante UD and Lugo at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kai Forsterling

Levante UD's players celebrate a goal during a Spanish King's Cup round of 32 soccer match between Levante UD and Lugo at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kai Forsterling

Spanish soccer team Levante on Thursday earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over second-tier Lugo in the second leg of the Spanish Cup round of 32 to advance to the next round with a 3-1 victory on the aggregate.

Despite Levante's apparent dominance, Lugo nearly got the lead just two minutes into the first half, but Lugo's left winger Juan Muñiz's shot was blocked by the Frogs' goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.