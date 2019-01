Levante UD head coach Paco Lopez during the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Atletico Madrid Argentine striker Angel Correa (C) vies for the ball against Roberto Suarez Pier (2R) and Jose Manuel Rodriguez, of Levante UD, during the La Liga match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Referee Prieto Iglesias consults the VAR during the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Levante has asked the soccer federation of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees to rule on the interpretative criteria used when applying Video Assistant Referee technology, the club announced on its Twitter account Sunday.

Levante's request came after it suffered a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano stadium earlier in the day, on a penalty kick in minute 57, which was successfully delivered by France forward Antoine Griezmann.