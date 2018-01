Deportivo La Coruña forward Adrian Lopez (L) in action against Levante forward Ivan Lopez 'Ivi' (R) during a La Liga soccer match between Deportivo La Coruña and Levante UD at Riazor Stadium in A Coruna, northwestern Spain, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/CABALAR

Deportivo La Coruna's Federico Valverde (R) argues with Levante's Jose Campana (C) during the teams' La Liga soccer match at Riazor Stadium in A Coruna, northwestern Spain, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/CABALAR

Levante players celebrate after drawing level with host Deportivo La Coruña 2-2 in a La Liga match on Jan. 27, 2018, at Riazor Stadium in A Coruna, northwestern Spain, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/CABALAR

Levante rallied to erase a two-goal deficit against Deportivo La Coruña for the second time this Spanish-league season, getting a pair of late goals from Ivan Lopez Alvarez to secure a 2-2 away draw here Saturday in 21st round action at Riazor Stadium.

The home side arrived at the intermission with a 2-0 lead, but that advantage was tenuous because of the expulsion of Costa Rican midfielder Celso Borges in the 34th minute.