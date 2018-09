UD Levante players Jose Luis Morales (L) and Ruben Rochina (R) duel for the ball with Deportivo Alaves midfielder Jony (C) during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, 30 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Biel Alino

UD Levante striker Jason (L) duels for the ball with Deportivo Alaves Jorge Franco Alviz 'Burgui' (R) during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, 30 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Biel Alino

UD Levante midfielder Jose Campana (C-L) duels for the ball with Deportivo Alaves midfielder Manu (C-R) during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, 30 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Biel Alino

In a great first half, in which it played its best soccer of the season, Levante cruised to a 2-1 victory over Alaves, which just wasn't up to snuff and only managed to control the flow of the game in the final minutes, when they were desperately trying to secure a draw.

In a new set-up, Levante's Paco Lopez decided to play with three center-men, a move that provided security for the team and only appeared threatened very late in the match.