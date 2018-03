Getafe midfielder Francisco Portillo (center), dribbles the ball against Levante defenders Erick Cabaco (right) and Roberto Suarez during a La Liga match on March 10, 2018, at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin

Getafe forward Angel Rodriguez during a La Liga match on March 10, 2018, between the Madrid side and Levante at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas (right) and new Levante manager Paco Lopez during a La Liga match on March 10, 2018, at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain. EPA-EFE/ Juanjo Martin

Levante defender Coke Andujar (center) celebrates with Macedonian teammate Enis Bardhi after scoring against Getafe during a La Liga match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain, on March 10, 2018. Levante won 1-0. EPA-EFE/ Juanjo Martin

Levante earned a big away win in new head coach Paco Lopez's debut on the Valencia club's sideline, topping Getafe 1-0 here Saturday on a second-half goal by Coke Andujar to stay clear of the La Liga relegation zone.

Lopez had a difficult challenge on his hands at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, where coming into the game Getafe had only lost this La Liga season to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Sevilla.