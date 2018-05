Levante's players celebrate with supporters after their victory over FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, on May 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cardenas

FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, scores a penalty kick against Levante during their Spanish First Division soccer match in Valencia, Spain, on May 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Biel Alino

Levante's Macedonian midfielder, Enis Bardhi (R), celebrates after scoring against FC Barcelona during their Spanish First Division soccer match in Valencia, Spain, on May 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Levante stunned Barcelona - and La Liga - by battling its way to a 5-4 home victory, ending the Catalans' unbeaten status but not knocking them off of their league-leading perch.

Levante, on their home turf at Ciutat de Valencia stadium, managed to get out in front of a somewhat complacent Barcelona 5-1 before Ernesto Valverde's squad woke up - when the water was already up to their chins - and galvanized themselves to stage an impressive but not-quite-good-enough comeback.