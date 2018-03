Levante's head coach, Juan Ramon Lopez Muñiz, reacts during the Spanish First Division match at Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Levante said Sunday that coach Juan Ramon Lopez Muñiz was fired shortly after his squad played to a 1-1 tie with Espanyol in La Liga action, and Francisco Jose Lopez Fernandez would replace him.

Lopez Muñiz took the helm at Levante in the early stages of last season, leading the team back to the First Division.