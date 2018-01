Al-Ittihad's Fahad Al-Muwallad (L) in action against Al-Batin's Waleed Hezam during the Saudi Professional League soccer match between Al-Ittihad FC and Al-Batin FC at King Abdullah International Stadium AlJawhra in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 3, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Spanish first division club Levante was on Monday preparing to receive Saudi Arabian forward Fahad al-Muwallad, on loan from Al-Ittihad FC.

The signing came as part of a deal signed by the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga, to help expand football in Saudi Arabia.