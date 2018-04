Levante's Emmanuel Boateng (R) in action against Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between UD Levante and Real Madrid at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, on Feb. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng successfully underwent an operation at a clinic in Valencia, Spain, after sustaining a fracture to his left cheek bone, the Spanish club announced Sunday.

It is estimated that Boateng's recovery period is to last around four weeks.