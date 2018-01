Jefferson Lerma (L) vies for the ball with Iago Aspas (R) during a match in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Spanish soccer club Levante on Sunday said it supported its Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who alleged that he was called a racist insult by Celta Vigo's Spanish striker Iago Aspas during a La Liga match.

After a 1-0 home defeat against Celta, Lerma stated in a post-match interview that Aspas had hurled a racist insult at him during the game.