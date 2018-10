Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (L) receives the 0-2 goal as he fails to stop a penalty kick by Levante UD's forward Roger Marti (R) during their LaLiga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Levante UD's forward Roger Marti (L) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead against Real Madrid during their LaLiga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Levante UD's forward Jose Luis Morales (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Real Madrid during their LaLiga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrd and Levante UD at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

On the strength of two goals in the opening minutes, Levante stunned Real Madrid 2-1 on Saturday, earning their second-ever win against Madrid and their third consecutive La Liga victory.

After Saturday's loss, a struggling Real Madrid has failed to win its last four Spanish league matches, suffering three defeats and a draw.