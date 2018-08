Levante striker Jose Luis Morales (No. 77) scores the second of his two goals against Real Betis in the La Liga opener for both clubs on Friday, Aug. 17, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Pepo Herrera

Roger Marti (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal for Levante against Real Betis in the La Liga opener for both clubs on Friday, Aug. 17, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Pepo Herrera

Real Betis forward Ryad Boudebouz (No. 10) and Levante's Toño Garcia go up for a ball during the La Liga opener for both clubs on Friday, Aug. 17, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Pepo Herrera

Levante got a brace from Jose Luis Morales to defeat Real Betis 3-0 here Friday in the 2018-2019 La Liga opener for both clubs.

Most of the 46,225 people in the stands at Seville's Benito Villamarin stadium had to have been disappointed in the performance of the hosts, who looked less than sharp in comparison with the well-organized visiting side.