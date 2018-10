Levante's Jason Salgueiro (r.) in action against Leganes's Jonathan Silva (l.) on Oct. 27, 2018, at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium, in a match won 2-0 by the home team Levante for its fourth straight La Liga win. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Levante's Rochina (bottom) celebrates with teammates Morales (top) and Bardhi (r.) after scoring a goal on Oct. 27, 2018, at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium in a match won 2-0 by the home team Levante for its fourth straight La Liga win. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

A goal by Roger at the start of the match and another by Rochina at the end gave the home team Levante a 2-0 victory over Leganes, its fourth La Liga win in a row, which kept it on a steady upward path in a match during which its rival was largely unsteady, though it improved in the second half.

Roger's early-on goal allowed the Paco Lopez squad to use the counterattack against a Leganes that only gained control of the match in the final minutes of the first half and a few phases of the second.