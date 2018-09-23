Leverkusen's Paulinho (2-L) in action against Mainz's Stefan Bell (R) during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, Germany, on Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

Leverkusen's Lars Bender (L) in action against Mainz's Pierre Malong (R) during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, Germany, on Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday earned its first victory of the 2018/2019 Bundesliga season, topping visiting side Mainz 1-0 here at the BayArena.

Germany midfielder Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal of the match in the 62nd minute.