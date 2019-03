Leverkusen's Kevin Volland (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the equalizer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen in Sinsheim, Germany, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Hoffenheim's Pavel Kaderabek (L) in action against Leverkusen's Tin Jedvaj (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen in Sinsheim, Germany, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Hoffenheim players celebrate after scoring the 3-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen in Sinsheim, Germany, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Hoffenheim's Ishak Belfodil (L) in action against Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen in Sinsheim, Germany, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Hoffenheim's Ishak Belfodil (L) in action against Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen in Sinsheim, Germany, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayer Leverkusen took a step backwards in their hopes of qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League by suffering a second consecutive 4-1 defeat against Hoffenheim on Friday.

The result was not the only negative news for Leverkusen coach Dutchman Peter Bosz during his visit to the PreZero Arena in Hoffenheim, as midfielders Karim Bellarabi and Lars Bender had to leave the pitch injured before the end of the first half.