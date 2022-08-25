Former Turkish internation Hamit Altintop (2nd R) and the Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure (2nd L) take part in the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Two of the summer's highest-profile signings, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City's Erling Haaland, will face their former teams in the group stage of the 2022-2023 Champions League, while the draw Thursday in Istanbul landed holders Real Madrid with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

The Poland captain will find himself opposing Bayern Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga title and hoisted the Champions League trophy once. The Norwegian must prepare to go up against his erstwhile teammates at Borussia Dortmund.