Frankfurt's Sebastien Haller (R) in action against Bayern's Niklas Suele (L), during the German Supercup soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern's Kingsley Coman (R) scores the 4-0 lead during the German Supercup soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrate after scoring the 3-0 lead, during the German Supercup soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski lifts the Supercup trophy after winning the German Supercup soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich, in Frankfurt, Germany, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A hat-trick from Poland's Robert Lewandowski, completed by goals from France's Kingsley Coman and Spain's Thiago Alcantara, saw Bayern Munich win the German Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt in Frankfurt on Sunday.

Three of the five goals Eintracht conceded and were unable to respond to were scored by Lewandowski, who survived a tough rearguard that seemed not to spare the Pole, who showed much precision in his shots on goal.