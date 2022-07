FC Barcelona President, Joan Laporta (L) and new signing Robert Lewandowski pose for a photo during the official welcoming ceremony at the Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Robert Lewandowski was formally introduced here Wednesday as the newest member of FC Barcelona, which acquired the Polish star from Bayern Munich for 45 million euros.

The two-time UEFA Golden Boot winner joined Barça in the midst of their pre-season tour of the United States and was on hand Tuesday night to watch his new teammates thrash Inter Miami 6-0 in a friendly.