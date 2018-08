Robert Lewandowski (C) of Bayern Munich celebrates with teammates Franck Ribery (3-R) and Joshua Kimmich (R) after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a German Cup first-round soccer match against SV Drochtersen/Assel in Drochtersen, Germany, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has led the six-time defending Bundesliga champions to the German Cup second round, scoring the lone goal in Saturday's 1-0 victory here over fourth-tier SV Drochtersen/Assel.

The Polish superstar scored the goal eight minutes before second-half stoppage time when he got his left foot on a shot by teammate Leon Goretzka and poked it into the back of the net.